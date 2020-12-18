HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Most of the lights on a menorah set up at Dartmouth College were shot out with what appears to have been a pellet gun, the school’s president said.

President Phil Hanlon said the damage was discovered Wednesday night, and that Hanover police and campus security are investigating. In a statement Thursday, he called it an “appalling act of anti-Semitism” perpetuated during Hanukkah, the Valley News reported.

Hanlon called it much more than “vandalism or a prank, for it seeks to diminish the rich culture and history of the Jewish people.”

He said the menorah would be repaired as soon as possible.

