MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after a 2-year-old child died at hospital, Riley County police said.

Gage Anderson, 21, was arrested on Thursday and is being held on $500,000 bond in the Geary County Jail.

He was arrested after officers went to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to respond to a report of a severely injured child. The victim died later that day.

Police said Anderson and the child lived at the same home.

No further details have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.