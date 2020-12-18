Michael T. Flynn, President Trump‘s former national security adviser, again denied the outcome of the recent White House race Thursday and suggested deploying the military to “basically rerun” the election.

Mr. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, reiterated during a TV interview that he believes Mr. Trump won his failed race for reelection despite having decisively lost to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Appearing on Newsmax, Mr. Flynn, 61, argued Mr. Trump still has options to remain in office, including seizing voting machines used to cast ballots in the election and having the military oversee a new one.

“I mean, he could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these machines around the country, on his order,” said Mr. Flynn.

“He could also order — he could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to — he could take military capabilities, and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” Mr. Flynn added.

Mr. Flynn acknowledged earlier in the interview that he was unsure if the president would consider either course of action but argued he should act on them immediately.

“I don’t know if he’s going to take any of these options,” Mr. Flynn said. “I mean, the president has to plan for every eventuality, because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our election to go the way it is.”

Mr. Flynn left the Trump administration shortly after it started in 2017 while under federal investigation. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but Mr. Trump granted him a full pardon last month.

The Electoral College effectively cemented Mr. Biden’s victory Monday, but Mr. Trump insists he won the race and has not conceded.

Numerous supporters of Mr. Trump have suggested he take the despotic step of deploying the military to deal with being defeated by his Democratic rival, Mr. Flynn among the most prominent to propose it.

While he said on Newsmax that Mr. Trump could deploy the military to conduct a redo of the presidential election, Mr. Flynn, a combat veteran, denied he was recommending the president declare martial law.

“I mean, it’s not unprecedented,” he said. “I mean, these people out there talking about martial law, it’s like it’s something that we’ve never done. We’ve done — martial law has been instituted 64 times. So I’m not calling for that.”

Martial law typically refers to putting the military in control of traditionally civilian functions, including but not limited to conducting and overseeing elections.

Previously, Mr. Flynn shared a press release on social media earlier this month that urged Mr. Trump to invoke “limited martial law” and have the military conduct a national “revote” of the election.

Others who have similarly recommended as much include the Newsmax hosts known as Diamond and Silk, actor Ricky Schroder and lawyer Sidney Powell, a former member of the Trump campaign’s legal team.

Allegations involving the presidential election being “rigged” or rife with fraud as claimed by Mr. Trump and some of his supporters have been debunked, discredited or uncorroborated.

Federal officials in charge of ensuring the election took place securely insist they succeeded.

