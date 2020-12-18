Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both received a COVID-19 vaccine with cameras rolling on Friday to try to show the public that it’s safe and that Americans should get vaccinated when they can.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was also vaccinated Friday as part of the White House event. He flashed a “thumbs up” after his shot.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Well done,” Mr. Pence said afterward. “Today, Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use late last week.

On Thursday, an FDA panel also recommended emergency authorization for Moderna’s vaccine.

“Under Operation Warp Speed, we are poised to have vaccine[s] for 20 million Americans before the end of December,” Mr. Pence said. “It is truly a medical miracle.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said earlier Friday they plan to roll out other leaders to receive vaccines in the coming weeks.

“We just want to make sure people know we have got supreme confidence in the process and confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” Mr. Azar said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We wouldn’t ask you to do something that we wouldn’t do.”

The positive developments on vaccines come at a crucial time.

Daily coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all at or near record highs. The COVID Tracking Project reported more than 3,400 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The White House says President Trump is open to taking the vaccine but that he wants to prioritize frontline workers — doctors and nurses got the first shots — and that his case is unique since Mr. Trump contracted COVID-19 and may already have a natural defense.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to get a vaccine in public as soon as next week.

Mr. Biden has said he is taking his cues from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious diseases expert who Mr. Biden named as a chief medical adviser.

Dr. Fauci said this week that Mr. Trump, Mr. Pence, Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris should all be vaccinated quickly for continuity of government purposes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Thursday they both plan to get the vaccine in the coming days.

