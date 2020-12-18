House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged Americans to continue with safe preventive measures as the rollout continues across the country.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are starting to receive their vaccines, and after lawmakers are covered, the Office of the Attending Physician will begin “a process to identify the continuity-essential staff members” in the coming weeks.

More than 40 members of Congress have either tested positive, gone into self-quarantine or been exposed to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence received their vaccines Friday morning.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden are set to receive theirs on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that he would be taking his “in the coming days.”

