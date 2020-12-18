The National Park Service is temporarily closing the Washington Monument beginning Friday after an employee was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

The park service did not announce a reopening date.

The agency said Thursday that the closure is “due to a reduction in its workforce resulting from a potential COVID-19 exposure.”

The 555-foot obelisk dedicated to America’s first president reopened Oct. 1 with coronavirus mitigation measures for staff and visitors. The safety protocols include mask and social distancing requirements, online ticket distribution, and additional cleaning and disinfecting during the day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.