CINCINNATI (AP) - A man falsely reported a 10-month-old was in his car when it was stolen from a gas station to get a faster response, police said.

The man called police around 10 p.m. Thursday to say the car was snatched with the baby inside, police said

Police mobilized numerous resources, including a helicopter, in an attempt to find the vehicle. But about 45 minutes into the search, police said the man changed his story and said the child was not in the vehicle.

While police tried to verify that the child was safe, a tip came in and police located the car. Officers apprehended one suspect.

Police verifyed the child was safe with a grandmother.

The man who reported the car was stolen will be charged with inducing panic and making false alarms.

