Women Speak Out PAC said Friday it is starting a new Spanish-language ad campaign as part of its $4 million push to help GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win run-off elections in Georgia next month.

The PAC, which is aligned with the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said its Spanish language ads will reach 100,000 voters it thinks could help determine the outcome of the election and has enlisted Mexican actor Eduardo Verastegui to address Hispanic Georgia voters in the ads.

“The immediate future of this country is in your hands, your vote is essential,” Mr. Verastegui says in the 60-second Spanish-language ad. “It’s up to you to make sure that Republicans keep the Senate in January so they can block the socialist agenda of the Democratic Party. Save the Senate by voting for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.”

In the ad, Mr. Verastegui also says that if Democrats win the Georgia run-off elections then Senate Democrats will raise taxes and finance Planned Parenthood with taxpayer money.

“Abortion is the great separator of families, it separates children from their parents forever,” Mr. Verastegui says in the ad. “Each year 220,000 Latino babies are aborted in the United States. Vote for life. Vote for a good economy. Vote Perdue, vote Loeffler, now or before January 5.”

