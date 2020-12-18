LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles County coroner’s department will hold a rare inquest into the death of a man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a chase as he jumped a fence with a gun in his hand, the office announced Friday.

A retired judge will oversee next month’s hearing into the Oct. 16 killing of Fred Williams III, the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

It would be only the second time in more than 30 years that such an inquest has been held.

Williams, 25, was shot in the Willowbrook neighborhood after he was spotted with a gun in a group of people and ran from sheriff’s deputies who were patrolling an area where there had been a recent shooting that killed two teenage boys, authorities said.

Video from a deputy-worn body camera showed Williams being shot after he climbed on top of a backyard shed and jumped a fence into another yard.

The deputy who fired radioed that Williams had pointed a gun at him.

“We see the video, we all see the video, and he was shot in the back,” Williams’ father, Fred Williams Jr., told the Los Angeles Times after the Sheriff’s Department released the video in October. “The video clearly shows there was never a gun pointed in (the deputy’s) direction.”

The coroner’s office initially said that Williams died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Last month, the coroner’s office began an inquest into the deputy-involved death of Andres Guardado, 18.

Guardado was shot five times in the back in June after deputies said they saw him with a gun near a Gardena auto shop and he ran. Guardado’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, the Sheriff’s Department and deputies involved in the shooting.

“As with the previous inquest, this proceeding supports the department’s mission and purpose to provide independent, evidence-based death investigations, addresses the public’s interest in the death, and is in accord with a motion approved by the Board of Supervisors,” a coroner’s department statement said.

“The department will subpoena relevant witnesses to testify and documents to present at the inquest. After hearing testimony, the hearing officer will make findings related to the cause and manner of death,” the statement said.

