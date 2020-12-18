Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have a new colleague: “Guardians.”

Vice President Mike Pence unveiled the new moniker Friday at a White House event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Space Force, which was officially created last December and represents the first new branch of the American military in more than 70 years.

“It’s imperative we invest the resources and the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space,” Mr. Pence said.

“It is my honor on behalf of the president of the United States to announce that, henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” the vice president said. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

The new title will immediately apply to more than 2,000 service members who have transferred to the Space Force from other military branches. Another 3,600 troops have begun the process of transferring, officials said, which would bring the total number of Space Force members to nearly 6,000 by next year.

The service is a key military achievement of the Trump administration. Both President Trump and Mr. Pence have been outspoken advocates of the Space Force, and despite some initial resistance, the Space Force now enjoys bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Last year’s defense spending bill, signed into law by the president in December, formally created the service. Soon after, Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond was tapped as the first chief of space operations.

Gen. Raymond — along with Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller — joined Mr. Pence at Friday’s event.

“The men and women of the Space Force have written an impressive, very impressive, first chapter of our history. And I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Gen. Raymond said.

Moving forward, the Space Force will play the lead role in protecting American assets in space, such as satellites. And there are already signs that space conflict may soon become reality.

Just this week, Russia reportedly tested another anti-satellite missile, the type of weapon designed to attack an enemy’s space-based infrastructure. Countering such weapons is a top priority for the Space Force.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is coming under pressure from some progressive groups to eliminate the Space Force, though such a dramatic move would be nearly impossible from a logistical and legal point of view.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.