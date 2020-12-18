MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - A burned body has been found in a burned car near Mountain Home and three suspects are in custody after being arrested on first-degree murder warrants, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

The car with the unidentified body inside was found Wednesday and appeared to have been at the location for several days, Montgomery said.

One suspect was arrested later Wednesday near Mountain Home, Montgomery said, and the other two suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death, Montgomery said.

