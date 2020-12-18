President Trump wished Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19 in a phone call with the French president, the White House said Friday.

Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Macron on Thursday after the 42-year-old’s diagnosis was announced.

The French leader went into a seven-day quarantine and is feeling symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and a dry cough. Mr. Macron said he is working “a bit more slowly” but is still plugging away at issues such as the pandemic and Brexit.

“President Trump wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. “President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the people of France.”

