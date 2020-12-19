Army leaders distanced the U.S. military from the American election process Friday as several prominent allies of President Trump proposed he declare martial law in light of losing his race for reelection.

“There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said in a joint statement.

Several well-known supporters of Mr. Trump, ranging from former presidential advisers to a current Virginia state senator, have suggested he deploy the military due to losing his recent White House race.

Mr. Trump decisively lost the election to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, but the president and some fellow Republicans allege the race was rigged against the incumbent and deny its outcome.

Appearing on TV earlier this week, Michael T. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and former Trump adviser, recommended the president deploy the military to “basically rerun” the election he lost.

That interview Thursday on Newsmax was not the first time Mr. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was later pardoned by the president, recommended Mr. Trump deploy the military due to his defeat.

Mr. Flynn shared a press release on social media earlier this month similarly urging Mr. Trump to invoke “limited martial law” and have the military conduct a “revote” of the presidential election.

Virginia state Sen. Amanda F. Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, endorsed that idea Monday on Facebook in a post: “President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

Other politicians who recently suggested Mr. Trump declare martial law and put the military in charge include former Republican congressional hopefuls Omar Navarro of California and Duane Hennen of Ohio.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican and U.S. Air Force veteran, recently said putting the military in control is “insane.” Former congressman Alan Grayson, Florida Democrat, has called talk of using the military “sedition” and any actual acting upon the request to be “treason.”

Leaders of federal agencies responsible for ensuring the election process occurred securely attest they were successful, and no credible evidence has emerged to corroborate any claims suggesting otherwise.

Numerous courts have also rejected lawsuits brought by Republicans challenging the election, making military deployment among the last drastic options remaining for the president to try to remain in power.

Mr. Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

