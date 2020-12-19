Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared photos online showing him attending the White House’s annual Christmas party Friday despite President Trump amplifying a supporter’s call for his arrest earlier in the week.

“Lucy and I had a great time at the @WhiteHouse Christmas Party today,” Mr. Kemp said on Twitter where he shared the photos showing himself and his daughter at the White House. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

The images caught other Twitter users by surprise, especially since Mr. Trump has been slamming Mr. Kemp regularly over concerns the president has about how Georgia conducted the recent election he lost.

“Seriously?” reacted Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis.

“NATIONAL SECURITY BREACH,” tweeted conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, adding: “Where was @SecretService!?!?”

“Brian Kemp you are a traitor!!” tweeted Mike Lindell, a businessman and activist best known as the founder and face of the My Pillow brand.

Georgia is among states President-elect Joseph R. Biden won in last month’s election, but Mr. Trump has been calling on Mr. Kemp to intervene and take steps to reverse the results of the race there.

Indeed, Mr. Trump called out Mr. Kemp on Twitter twice Friday night following the governor’s tweet, including one in which the president urged him to convene a special session of its state legislature.

“It will give us the State,” Mr. Trump said in one of the tweets. “MUST ACT NOW.”

Previously, Mr. Trump shared a tweet on Tuesday originally posted by L. Lin Wood, a conservative lawyer from Georgia, that predicted the president will ensure that Mr. Kemp will “soon be going to jail.” Mr. Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were depicted in altered photos showing them wearing face masks and lapel pins emblazoned with the flag of the People’s Republic of China.

Leaders of federal law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies have said they found no evidence of widespread voter fraud or any other sort of interference that could have impacted the election’s outcome.

Multiple lawsuits brought by lawyers including Ms. Ellis and Mr. Wood challenging the results of the presidential election have failed in court and no serious allegations of fraud have been corroborated.

Mr. Biden won Georgia by under 12,000 votes, or roughly .2% of votes cast there.

Nationwide, Mr. Biden received around 81.2 million votes to Mr. Trump’s 74.2 million. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

