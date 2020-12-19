LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting and killing that took place in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

One man in his early 30s was found dead in a hotel room after a birthday party, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Investigators believe a fight at the birthday party led to shots being fired. Several people fled the room and left the hotel after the shooting, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim and are still investigating the incident.

“We’re trying to find out specifics,” Spencer said Saturday. “We’re working with hotel security now.”

