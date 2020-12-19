DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A fight between two women led to a shooting at a mall in the greater Atlanta area on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding no one was struck by shots and both women were being sought.

Douglasville Police tweeted they received calls shortly before 4 p.m. of shots fired near the security entrance to Arbor Place mall, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The mall is near Interstate 20 in Douglasville, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of downtown Atlanta.

Police said video footage showed two women had been physically fighting when a gun was discharged and the women fled, according to the newspaper account.

It said Douglasville police Maj. J.R. Davidson reported a person who ran in the commotion was hurt from a fall and taken to a hospital. The person wasn’t identified and the extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately disclosed. The paper reported several shoppers hid in stores after hearing shots and some ran from the mall.

Authorities said they were still searching for the two women late Saturday.

Arbor Place remained open afterward though one entrance was closed for a time Saturday afternoon while police investigated, according to the newspaper account.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.