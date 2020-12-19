CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say an early morning shooting at a Cleveland birthday party claimed the lives of two men and left a third hospitalized.

Police say officers responded to the address shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and found a man shot in the driveway and another shot in the home. The 35-year-old man in the driveway was pronounced dead at the scene and the 38-year-old man in the house was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A third victim who arrived at the Cleveland Clinic in a private auto was transferred to University Hospital and admitted for treatment of gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old man’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

Police said their preliminary information indicates that the older man had an after-hours operation where there was a birthday party for two people, including the 35-year-old man, with about 30 to 50 people attending. Police said the 35-year-old man got into an argument and was asked to leave but later returned, possibly with a gun.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots and two firearms were recovered at the scene. Police said they believe there were multiple shooters but they haven’t determined their identities. The names of the two men killed weren’t immediately released.

