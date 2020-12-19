FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S Army was seeking the public’s help on Saturday in locating a soldier from the Fort Drum military base in upstate New York who has been missing since Friday.

Specialist Hayden Allen Harris, 20, was supposed to meet someone in Watertown, N.Y. for “some type of vehicle transaction” but has not been seen since, according to a news release from the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command. He was driving a red 2016 Ford Mustang coup with the Tennessee license plate BZA 826.

The Army command has asked anyone who believes they may have spotted Harris or his car on Friday, or anyone who may have information about his current whereabouts, to contact investigators.

Harris is assigned to C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, at Fort Drum.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.