FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A worker killed at a construction site in Virginia was a 30-year-old Maryland man, authorities said.

Jonathan Spencer Canales was killed Friday afternoon when he and another man were working in a 6-foot-deep plumbing trench at a home and a trench wall collapsed, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.

The Washington Post reports that the other worker, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary police investigation and a review of evidence by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the wall collapsed while workers were trying to shore up another part of the trench.

