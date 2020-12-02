The conservative America Rising PAC is building an opposition research team, dubbed the Biden Accountability Initiative, ready to fight a potential Biden administration from day one.

At least 15 staffers will work on the multimillion-dollar effort that will take aim at presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s nominees, donors, and run an aggressive vetting campaign utilizing Freedom of Information Act requests, according to Chris Martin, America Rising PAC spokesperson.

“We will utilize every resource at our disposal to counter the Biden administration’s far-left policies,” Mr. Martin said in a statement. “The Biden Accountability Initiative will serve as a bulwark against what Joe Biden himself described as the most progressive administration in our nation’s history.”

The new initiative will build upon America Rising’s work during the 2020 campaign and rely upon America Rising’s war room and rapid response operations to monitor all of Mr. Biden’s speeches and events and Senate hearings on Mr. Biden’s anticipated nominees.

America Rising PAC said it will have war room and video tracking teams shadowing Mr. Biden and his team at public events and build upon its work examining Mr. Biden’s property records, paid speaking contracts, and Mr. Biden’s sources of wealth and connections to lobbyists for political vulnerabilities.

