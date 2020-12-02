The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday people who are exposed to someone with the coronavirus can self-quarantine for 10 days, instead of 14, if they don’t show symptoms.

The period could be shortened to seven days with a negative test result, the agency said.

CDC scientists said a full 14-day quarantine would eliminate all risk but that “extensive modeling” of the risk of transmission guided their recommendation.

“Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people to take this critical public health action,” said Henry Walke, the CDC’s coronavirus incident manager.

He said it is especially important for people who are prevented from working during the longer, 14-day quarantine.

The CDC reiterated its request that people avoid all nonessential travel, especially around the holidays.

“Travel is a door-to-door experience that can spread virus during the journey and into the communities where travelers visit or live,” said Cindy Friedman, chief of the CDC’s Travelers’ Health Branch.

The CDC recommended people who do travel should get tested one to three days before leaving and three to five days after their return, while combining it with safety measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

