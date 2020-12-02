President Trump filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin on Wednesday against the state’s election commission and mayors of five cities, asking the court to send the matter to the state legislature ahead of the electoral college.

The federal lawsuit alleged a violation of the Constitution by election officials permitting ballots to be dropped at unauthorized drop boxes. The lawsuit also said the officials broke chain of custody standards as well as identification requirements.

The complaint asks for the matter to be sent to the Wisconsin legislature once violations are adjudicated under Article II.

The president’s lawyers said the state legislature is the final decision maker on how to treat constitutional violation in an election.

“We have alleged in our Complaint on behalf of the President that the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other state and local officials in Wisconsin broke the Wisconsin Election Code and ran an unconstitutional and unlawful election. Nothing is more important to our national fabric and future than integrity in our electoral process. This lawsuit is one-step in the direction of fairer, more transparent, more professional and ultimately more reliable elections in America,” said Bill Bock, an attorney working on behalf of Mr. Trump in Wisconsin.

