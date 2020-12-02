A unanimous D.C. Council has given initial approval to a bill that would allow violent felons to be released early from prison, a measure strongly opposed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Second Look Amendment Act would permit felons convicted of a violent crime before age 25 to file a petition for early release once they have served 15 years in prison.

Council member Charles Allen, Ward 6 Democrat and chairman of the Public Safety and Judiciary Committee, last year introduced the legislation, which has incurred criticism from the police department.

“Gun-related crime has increased dramatically in D.C.,” MPD tweeted last month. “Councilmember Allen is pushing for legislation that will provide for the early release of hundreds of violent gun offenders. This impact on victims and our community can’t be overlooked.”

Mr. Allen fired back, tweeting that MPD should “[s]top fear mongering. Of those the Court resentenced after decades of [jail time], *0* have re-offended. No link to [today’s] gun violence.”

MPD year-to-date data, as of Nov. 27, show a 62% increase in the number of gunshot wound victims this year (849), compared to 524 in 2017. The data include victims shot during homicides, assaults with a dangerous weapon and robberies.

The council is set to cast a final vote on the legislation on Dec. 15. If passed, it will head to Mayor Muriel Bowser for final approval.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.