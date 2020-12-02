Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld says claims of voter intimidation during the 2020 election need to be taken seriously given a “four-year moral crusade to make it acceptable to abuse an entire group of people because they didn’t agree with you.”

The co-host of “The Five” told his peers that talk of voter fraud isn’t far-fetched in a year that saw riots, looting and arson fires framed in a favorable light by Democrats and liberal media circles.

“Riots were recast as mostly peaceful,” Mr. Gutfeld said Wednesday. “Looting was seen as a legitimate protest by The Atlantic. Mobs targeting restaurants — people at restaurants. That was like ‘speaking truth to power.’ Defunding the police was championed until, of course, they thought that that might cost them the election so they backed off. So voter intimidation fits together in this behavioral pattern. The Democratic Party will seize power by any means necessary, and that means threat of violence or intimidation. And if we don’t call them out on this, which is what we’re doing now, it’s gonna continue.”

The pundit then noted the destruction of various religious and historical statues across the country during Antifa and Black Lives Matter gatherings.

“Why were statues torn down?” he asked. “They knew they could get away with it. Why was private property destroyed? They knew they could get away with it. They created the idea that lawlessness was acceptable in the face of alleged moral evil. That Trump was such a monster and his supporters were so evil that it’s not just acceptable, it’s encouraged to bully and intimidate people.”

Mr. Gutfeld then pivoted to President Trump’s claims that voter fraud in key states has masked a decisive win for him over presumptive-president-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“This calls into question a lot of these cities,” Mr. Gutfeld said. “If this was happening in these cities, we have to look very closely. This was a four-year moral crusade to make it acceptable to abuse an entire group of people because they didn’t agree with you. I think it’s the idea you don’t even need widespread fraud; all you need is a little bit of it in specific cities and you can turn an election.”

Mr. Trump has vowed to take his legal fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

