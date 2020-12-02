Federal prosecutors announced an indictment Wednesday against six people they say operated “birth houses” in New York where they housed Turkish women who’d scammed the immigration system in order to be in the U.S. to give birth — earning automatic citizenship for their children.

The organizers charged $7,500 per person, and provided transportation, rooms in one of seven “birth houses” and health insurance — which in reality was U.S. taxpayer-funded Medicaid.

They ran Facebook pages with Turkish names that translate into phrases like “My baby should be born in America,” and coached the women to conceal their pregnancies from immigration officials.

More than 100 children born in the scheme were granted birthright citizenship, and Medicaid paid out $2.1 million in bogus claims for the births.

“This is a brazen birth tourism scheme in which the defendants not only violated our nation’s immigration laws, but went a step further, sticking the taxpayers of Suffolk County with the bill for their scam by stealing millions of dollars from the Medicaid program,” said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

The scam ran from at least the start of 2017 through September of this year, when the internet ads enticed what U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme called “a parade of women” to pay up.

Five of the accused were arrested Wednesday morning, while the sixth remains at large.

Under U.S. policy, almost anyone born on American soil is a citizen by birth.

That creates an incentive for foreign women to try to be in the U.S. when they deliver — in a practice known as “birth tourism.”

There is nothing inherently illegal about coming to deliver a baby, though the attempt often involves fraud.

The Trump administration has made a major effort to try to crack down on birth tourism, with charges filed against a large operation in California aimed at Chinese women, and with regulatory changes intended to give consular officers more leeway to deny visas to women they suspect are coming for the purpose of delivering birth.

