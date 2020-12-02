ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 63-year-old man from Virginia’s Northern Neck has been charged with a series of rapes and assaults that occurred nearly 30 years ago near a northern Virginia Metrorail station.

Arlington County Police announced charges Wednesday against Michael Thomson of Montross including rape and forcible sodomy.

DNA evidence resubmitted for analysis by a cold case unit yielded a hit that led officers to Thomson, He was arrested Tuesday at his home and is being held without bond.

Police believe Thomson was responsible for four different assaults at gunpoint throughout 1991 of women who were walking home from the East Falls Church Metro station.

Thomson’s lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.

