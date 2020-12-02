REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating a death they’re calling suspicion after a woman’s body was found on a roadway in the small city of Republic.

The woman’s body was found Tuesday night on a road near Brookline Cemetery, Springfield television station KYTV reported. Investigators said a driver noticed the body on the road and called 911.

It’s not clear how the woman died, police said, but investigators don’t believe she was hit by a vehicle. Police have not released the woman’s name.

Republic is located about 12 miles southwest of Springfield. Police say the road was closed as detectives investigated.

