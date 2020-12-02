Prince Harry said the nearly 1.5 million deaths around the globe attributed to the coronavirus pandemic may be a form of parental discipline from Mother Nature.

The Duke of Sussex recently spoke to the environmental website WaterBear about the contagion by tying its existence to humanity’s stewardship of the planet.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” he told the streaming platform’s CEO, Ellen Windemuth.

The 36-year-old activist, now living in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle, then said the world would be in a better place if everyone acted like caring raindrops.

“[The virus] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back,” he said, the New York Post reported. “Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?”

Prince Harry’s statements are reminiscent of comments made by International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva in April, along with actor and activist Alec Baldwin.

“Look, Mother Nature is not going to let us forget that climate change is a major risk to the well-being of people and the well-being of economies,” the Bulgarian economist told the Atlantic Council via videoconference. “Right now, we are concentrated on the immediate emergency, and rightly so, but as we deal with COVID-19 and we restart economies, it is a great opportunity to see what are the policies that we can put in place and even accelerate so we can [see] climate-friendly growth in the future.”

Mr. Baldwin tweeted at the time that it may not be “a bad thing” for the airline industry to contract due to the pandemic.

“The airline industry may contract, which is not a bad thing as the environment is concerned,” he wrote in April. “The Coronavirus may be God’s best hope for environmental stewardship.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.