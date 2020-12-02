Sidney Powell, who is not on the president’s legal team but is filing pro-Trump lawsuits, sued officials in Arizona on Wednesday alleging Dominion Voting Systems software created security risks and statistical anomalies in the November election results.

The software manipulation, according to the complaint, was coupled with other alleged fraud.

“The multifaceted schemes and artifices implemented by Defendants and their collaborators to defraud resulted in the unlawful counting, or fabrication, of hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious ballots in the State of Arizona, that collectively add up to multiples of Biden’s purported lead in the State of 10,457 votes,” the complaint read.

In total, the lawsuit charges more than 412,000 ballots were cast illegally in the state.

Ms. Powell is asking the federal court to set aside the results.

Arizona officials certified the election for Mr. Biden Tuesday, saying he defeated the president there by 10,457 votes or .3%.

The 53-page complaint said Dominion Voting Systems software was able to connect to the internet, in violation of election laws.

Attached to the complaint was also a redacted affidavit from a former electronic intelligence analyst, alleging the Dominion software was accessed by agents from China and Iran.

Ms. Powell has filed similar lawsuits, alleging misconduct of the voting software and other elements of voter fraud such as backdating ballots in Michigan and Georgia. A hearing is scheduled in the Georgia dispute for Friday.

The lawsuits claim the software was developed by individuals with ties to the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and has been used to fix elections in other countries. Dominion Voting Systems, which has a corporate lineage that is linked to Chavez, provided vote-counting software to about two dozen states including Arizona, Michigan and George.

Dominion is not listed as a defendant in the cases. The company has repeatedly denied wrongdoing or that its machines were manipulated in the 2020 election.

“Sidney Powell‘s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment, and death threats to Dominion employees. This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result,” Dominion Voting Systems said in a lengthy statement.

Also in Arizona, the state Republican Party led by its chair Kelli Ward has filed a lawsuit attempting to toss out mail-in ballots that weren’t properly reviewed by GOP poll observers and lack proper signature verification.

A judge in Maricopa County on Tuesday said Ms. Ward and her attorneys can review 200 ballots and envelopes to see if they show any signs of fraud. They have until Thursday to review them for any faults before another court hearing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.