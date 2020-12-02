CAROL STREAM, Ill. (AP) - Six people have been stabbed during what authorities say was a domestic-related incident at a suburban Chicago apartment complex.

The stabbings occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carol Stream, just west of Chicago.

Five of the victims were treated at hospitals and released by Wednesday morning, Carol Stream Deputy Police Chief John Jungers told WMAQ-TV.

The sixth victim remained hospitalized but was expected also to be released Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

