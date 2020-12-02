President Trump told guests at a White House Christmas party that he wants another four years in office, starting either in January or in 2025.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday night in a brief video clip from the party. “We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Amid cheers and applause, the president also asked his guests if they’ve been watching the “fraud hearings” in Michigan with his legal team, led by his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“Honestly, this is a disgrace,” Mr. Trump said.

