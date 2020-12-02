President Trump vowed on Wednesday to press ahead with his campaign to expose voter fraud in several states, saying the election system “is under coordinated assault and siege.”

“We’re going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted, and that no illegal ballot is counted,” Mr. Trump said in a video address recorded at the White House. “This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections.”

Mr. Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits alleging election malfeasance in several states, but has yet to win any rulings that would overturn the results. Democrat Joseph R. Biden has been declared the presumptive president-elect, according to state certifications of vote totals and projections by major news organizations.

The president said the “constitutional process must be allowed to continue.”

Mr. Trump called the Nov. 3 election “ridiculously long.” Mr. Biden was declared the winner on Nov. 7, but the outcomes in several states took weeks longer to resolve.

“We used to have what was called ‘Election Day,’” Mr. Trump said. “Now we have election days, weeks and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time, especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote.”

He said the process “was all very, very strange.”

“Within days after the election, we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint a winner, even while many key states were still being counted,” the president said.

It was Mr. Trump’s most lengthy comment on the election since Mr. Biden was declared the winner. Calling his address perhaps “the most important speech I’ve ever made,” Mr. Trump said he wanted to update Americans “on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place.”

“As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States,” he said. “That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege, from months leading up to the presidential election.”

The president said he’d been warned before the election “that we should not declare a premature victory.”

“We were told repeatedly that it would take weeks, if not months, to determine the winner, to count the absentee ballots and to verify the results,” he said. “My opponent was told to stay away from the election. In fact, they [Democrats] were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be. They had it covered, and perhaps they did, very sadly for our country.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.