The Trump administration on Wednesday showed no signs of hastening its timetable for approving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after British regulators beat the Americans to the punch Wednesday and the top U.S. disease fighter warned of “rough times” this winter that will tax the health system.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Food and Drug Administration is still scheduled to discuss the Pfizer vaccine with an advisory panel on Dec. 10 and convene a similar meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss a second messenger-RNA vaccine from Moderna.

Though behind British counterparts, the schedule puts both vaccines on track for emergency approval before Christmas.

Some in the European Union have criticized the U.K. approval as hasty, Mr. Azar offered an upbeat assessment, saying it bodes well for the process and uptake at home.

“While the FDA completes its review, the approval of another independent regulatory body should give Americans additional confidence in the qualify of the vaccine,” Mr. Azar said in a briefing on Operation Warp Speed — President Trump’s initiative to speed the approval of vaccines and therapies for COVID-19. “Of course, we’re all eager to have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it. Because of Operation Warp Speed, we expect to be at that point in the spring.”

Mr. Azar said other vaccines from additional drugmakers are “well on their way in the final stage of clinical trials,” potentially increasing the number of available doses.

For now, officials estimate they can vaccinate 20 million Americans before the end of the year, 30 million in January and 50 million in February, for a total of 100 million by the start of March.

Moncef Slaoui, the operation’s science adviser, said that should be enough to immunize health workers, the elderly and sick persons considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and placed in high-priority groups.

The U.S. is racing to get shots into arms as the virus surges across the country, with an average of 160,000 newly reported cases and 1,500 deaths per day. Hospitals are being stretched to the limit in some places.

“The reality is, December and January and February are gonna be rough times. I actually believe they’re gonna be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that’s going to put on our health care system,” Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at ultra-low temperatures, was 95% effective in human trials and requires two doses.

The U.K. said it plans to begin vaccinating people with it next week, starting with elderly people in long-term care and their health providers. Right now, the country has 40 million doses in the pipeline, enough to immunize 20 million people with the two-dose vaccine.

“Help is on the way. We can now see the way out,” U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told NBC’s “Today.”

Experts told The Washington Times that British regulators may have moved so quickly because they relied more heavily on company analysis compared to their own, or had been vetting the data on a rolling basis.

An advisory panel to the CDC said health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities — a population of about 24 million — should be first in line once the vaccine is available in the U.S.

Mr. Azar said governors will take the recommendation and refine them into “more precise” guidance for their respective states, based on the needs of their populations.

Operation Warp Speed officials said they will ensure a continuity of supply to get recipients their second dose.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we have both doses in hand before we send the first dose out,” said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing the logistical effort.

