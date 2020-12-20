Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal government’s coronavirus “testing czar,” on Sunday urged President Trump to get a coronavirus vaccine to foster public trust in the process.

“I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely,” Adm. Giroir said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Adm. Giroir said there’s “every reason to believe” that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have won federal approval for emergency use, are safe and effective.

He said the states are now squared away on distribution logistics.

“Two million Pfizer this week, 5.9 million Moderna - they’re already on trucks rolling,” he said.

Adm. Giroir said that by June, everyone in America who wants to get a vaccine should be able to do so.

The White House has said Mr. Trump is willing to get a vaccine but that he wants to save the initial supplies for frontline workers.

The president also contracted the virus in October and might have built-in immunity.

Vice President Mike Pence received a vaccine shot on camera on Friday and the top four congressional leaders have all either been vaccinated or plan to get a vaccine.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is set to get a vaccine shot in public on Monday and Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris is planning to get one next week.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.