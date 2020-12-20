PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A car went out of control and struck a northeast Philadelphia restaurant, killing one man and critically injuring two others, authorities said.

WPVI-TV reports that the car was heading south on Knights Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when it left the road, landed on the roof of the barbecue restaurant and then fell to the parking lot.

Police said 26-year-old John Cybulski was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were reported in critical condition at hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

