Dr. Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s pick to be the next U.S. surgeon general, said Sunday that it could take until the fall for a coronavirus vaccine to be widely distributed to the general U.S. population.

“We want to be optimistic, but we want to be cautious as well,” Dr. Murthy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He said it might be closer to mid-summer or early fall for when the vaccine makes its way to the general population.

Public Health Service Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal government’s coronavirus “testing czar,” said Sunday on ABC that by June, every American who wants a vaccine should be able to get one.

Mr. Biden says he wants to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office.

The president-elect recently clarified that such a plan would translate to 50 million people getting vaccinated, since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses.

