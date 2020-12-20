Let us review the “Great Reset,” a proposal released in May by the World Economic Forum and other global-minded folk who outlined a plan for planet-wide economic recovery. It’s complicated.

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” the organization said in a master statement at the time.

The Great Reset embraces such mottoes as “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy” and “The U.S. won’t be the world’s leading superpower,” says Marc Morano, founder of the Climate Depot, a canny online news site which tracks climate alarmism and other issues.

He found these phrases in a video produced by the World Economic Forum — WEF for short. The outreach, Mr. Morano says, is now coming for the greenest icon of the Christmas season.

“The Great Reset/Green New Deal/Build Back Better are all using COVID-19 and a ‘climate emergency,’ to very clearly lay out your future. No private ownership of homes or cars or even Christmas trees,” Mr. Morano said.

“There’s no way around the fact that Christmas has a large carbon footprint, from the traveling we do to the presents we give and the large amounts of food we eat. But it is possible to at least reduce the negative impacts. With climate change and carbon dioxide levels now major sources of concern, surely it is time to see what can be done to be friendlier to the environment, and the Christmas tree is a good place to start,” explained a research article featured at the WEF website, which came with how-to recommendations.

The transportation, harvesting and disposal of Christmas trees apparently contribute to their carbon foot print — or trunk print, as the case may be.

“World Economic Forum touts the Christmas tree ‘rental.’ Christmas trees are being rented over the festive period in a bid to stop millions from going to landfill. The trees are taken home in a pot and returned in the same one. The farm then re-plants it until the following year,” Mr. Morano said.

NOT GOING TO WORRY

There’s lots of bustling around in President-elect Joseph R. Biden‘s corner these days.

“Does the president-elect care whether President Trump attends the inauguration? Does he even want him there?” “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace asked Jen Psaki, incoming White House press secretary.

“I would say it’s not on the top-10 list,” she replied, who added that no one was worrying about the possibility.

“Our focus is on getting the president-elect inaugurated, on pursuing our agenda moving forward, on getting the pandemic under control, on taking on the herculean task of distributing the vaccine — which is going to be a big part of our focus in the first couple of months. And so, we’re not too worried about who does or does not attend the inauguration,” Ms. Psaki advised.

It’s all happened before, though. Outgoing Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson all skipped the inaugurations of the men who replaced them, for assorted personal reasons. And who knows? Mr. Trump may already be planning a cheerful, jumbo-sized rally of his own on Inauguration Day.

MILLIONS SPENT ON NOT MUCH

Political advertising was nonstop and epic in 2020 — and the spending on those ads proved to be a record-breaker.

“Campaigns have spent more money on political ads this cycle than ever before — topping $8 billion with less than a week left until Election Day,” reported Newsweek at the time, citing figures from Advertising Analytics, an industry research group — which gauged ad expenditures for the presidential, Senate, House, and state and local campaigns.

Was the money worth it? Uh, maybe not. The intended audience for all that advertising was not particularly moved by it all. Only 32% of U.S. adults felt that campaign advertising had a “major impact” on the election, according to a mammoth poll of over 12,000 people. See what did actually move the voters in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

SEMPER SUPRA

President Trump marked the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Sunday with a formal message citing the nation’s historical accomplishments in space and the strategic advantages of the future.

“As our beautiful American flag was planted on the Moon’s surface, it was clear what had brought humans to this new and wondrous frontier — the American spirit. One year ago, we opened another chapter in the extraordinary history of American leadership in space, and strengthened America’s heritage as the world’s greatest arsenal of democracy,” Mr. Trump said.

He also cited “Semper Supra” — the new force’s guiding phrase.

“True to their motto, ‘Always Above,’ the Guardians of the United States Space Force ensure our nation continues to maintain peace through strength by securing the farthest reaches of humanity,” the president continued.

“These 21st century pioneers keep watch around the world by detecting missile launches, providing strategic advantages to our military and intelligence community, and propelling our Armed Forces into the future,” he said.

“The United States has the most capable military on Earth, and today, we celebrate the Space Force for extending our safety and security beyond it. May God protect all those who serve our great Nation in uniform, and may He continue to bless the United States of America. Semper Supra,” Mr. Trump concluded.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of U.S. adults say “news media coverage of the campaigns” had a “major impact” on the presidential election; 71% of Republicans and 56% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall say “made up news and information intended to mislead the public” had a major impact; 69% of Republicans and 54% of Democrats agree.

• 48% overall say “social media companies’ decisions about election content” had a major impact; 62% of Republicans, and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall say “advertisements from the campaigns and other groups” had a major impact; 30% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 12,648 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 18-29 and released Dec. 15.

