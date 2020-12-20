By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 20, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man was found dead with gunshot wounds after a one-vehicle crash Sunday.

Omaha Police said Charles Fisher, 32, was found dead inside the vehicle after it crashed around 4 a.m. Sunday in northeast Omaha.

Just before the crash, gunshots had been reported in the area. A section of Ames Avenue was closed while officers investigated Fisher’s death.

Fisher’s death of Omaha‘s 35th homicide of the year. At the same time last year, 22 homicides had been reported.

