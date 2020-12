ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in St. Louis late Thursday.

St. Louis Police said Saturday that 26-year-old Michael Woods was found dead inside a vehicle around 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was found in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue near Fairground Park.

Homicide detectives are investigating Woods’ death.

