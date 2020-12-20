By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 20, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded after an argument that erupted among several individuals early Sunday morning.

Police said in a release that shots were fired by multiple suspects. A 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The statement said a 33-year-old man and 42-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide