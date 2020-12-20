Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, said Sunday that President-elect Joseph R. Biden is weighing a range of potential responses to the massive cyberattack on federal and private systems in the U.S. that go beyond financial sanctions.

“I want to be very clear: It’s not just sanctions. It’s also steps and things we could do to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to repeat this sort of attack or, worse still, engage in even more dangerous attacks,” Mr. Klain said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Mr. Klain said Mr. Biden’s transition team has been briefed about the hack but that it should fall to the current administration to assign specific blame and provide an assessment.

“Instead, [what] we’ve heard is one message from the secretary of state, a different message from the White House, a different message from the president’s Twitter feed,” Mr. Klain said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed the finger at Russia on Friday, but President Trump on Saturday said it could have been China.

