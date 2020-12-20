President Trump marked the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Sunday with a formal message citing the nation’s historical accomplishments in space and the strategic advantages of the future.

“As our beautiful American flag was planted on the Moon’s surface, it was clear what had brought humans to this new and wondrous frontier — the American spirit. One year ago, we opened another chapter in the extraordinary history of American leadership in space, and strengthened America’s heritage as the world’s greatest arsenal of democracy,” Mr. Trump said.

He also cited “Semper Supra” — the new force’s guiding phrase.

“True to their motto, ‘Always Above,’ the Guardians of the United States Space Force ensure our nation continues to maintain peace through strength by securing the farthest reaches of humanity,” the president continued.

“These 21st century pioneers keep watch around the world by detecting missile launches, providing strategic advantages to our military and intelligence community, and propelling our Armed Forces into the future,” he said.

“The United States has the most capable military on Earth, and today, we celebrate the Space Force for extending our safety and security beyond it. May God protect all those who serve our great Nation in uniform, and may He continue to bless the United States of America. Semper Supra!” Mr. Trump concluded.

