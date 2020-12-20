SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) - A stolen car suspect was shot and wounded Sunday by a Sedona police officer, who was injured in the altercation, authorities said.

Police said two other suspects were arrested in Sunday morning’s incident.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that ended up in the parking lot of the Sedona Airport.

They said a 37-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear if any of the three suspects were armed and their names weren’t immediately released.

Police said the officer involved was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

They said the Arizona Department of Public Safety will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.