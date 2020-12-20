MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police said in a release that officers were in the area about 2:25 a.m. when they heard the sound of multiple gunshots. Officers eventually found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures before they were relieved by paramedics.

The boy died later at a local hospital.

Police say they believe the teen was involved in a confrontation that escalated into the shooting. Others who may have been involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Minneapolis police crime lab and homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

