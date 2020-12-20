KENNER La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a trooper who fired his gun at the ground while trying to stop a speeder in Kenner.

A news release says the incident happened Saturday morning after the unnamed trooper tried to stop 21-year-old Darryl Brown of Donaldsonville for driving 23 mph (37 kph) over the speed limit on Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The trooper pursued Brown and caught up with him miles later when Brown‘s 2007 Buick Lacrosse briefly stopped on a surface street in Jefferson Parish. The trooper got out and approached the vehicle with his gun firing.

Brown sped off again and was later arrested at a house in Kenner.

No injuries were reported.

Brown was booked into jail on charges of speeding , driving on the shoulder, fictitious license plate, littering, and both felony and misdemeanor flight from an officer.

