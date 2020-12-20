The Trump campaign asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to reverse Pennsylvania’s state court rulings that “illegally changed” the state’s mail balloting laws, and asked that President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s slate of 20 electors from the state be vacated.

The petition seeks to grant the Republican-led legislature the authority to appoint new presidential electors. The campaign wants rapid action by the high court, saying “the outcome of the election for the presidency of the United States hangs in the balance.”

“Time is plainly of the essence because once candidates have taken office, it will be impossible to repair election results tainted by illegally and belatedly cast or absentee and mail ballots,” the petition states. “The intense national and worldwide attention on the 2020 presidential election only foreshadows the disruption that may well follow if the uncertainty and unfairness shrouding this election are allowed to persist.”

The Supreme Court rejected a petition from Texas earlier this month seeking to overturn the election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all states won by Mr. Biden. Mr. Trump joined in that action with Texas.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said the campaign’s new petition seeks to overturn three decisions by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, saying the state court rulings that allowed for expanded mail-in voting have violated the U.S. Constitution.

It’s the campaign’s first independent U.S. Supreme Court filing and seeks relief based on the same Constitutional arguments successfully raised in Bush v. Gore in 2000, Mr. Giuliani said.

“The campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud,” the statement said.

Mr. Giuliani said those state court rulings prohibited election officials checking whether signatures on mail ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day, eliminated the right of campaigns to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities, violated the rights of campaigns to observe meaningfully the canvassing of mail ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and eliminated the statutory requirements that voters properly sign, address, and date mail ballots.

“The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements,” Mr. Giuliani said.

The campaign is asking for an expedited response by Dec. 23 and to rule before Congress meets on Jan. 6 to consider the votes of the Electoral College.

The Electoral College voted on Monday, as mandated by federal law, and certified that Mr. Biden received 306 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 232. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

