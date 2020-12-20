President Trump said Sunday that he now needs the help of politicians to expose what he called the “greatest voter fraud in history” and potentially give him another four years in the White House.

“It’s the most corrupt election this country’s ever had, by far,” Mr. Trump said on WABC radio in New York. “We’ve already found the answers; now we have to get the support from some politicians.”

“Other than that, we have it made,” he said. “I think we’ve come a long way in a very short period of time.”

Mr. Trump said he has spoken with Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Republican, who has left open the possibility of joining a long-shot bid from House conservatives to challenge the Electoral College results when they’re announced in Congress on Jan. 6.

“You have more support now than you had before the election,” Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani told the president.

“You know, it’s true,” Mr. Trump replied.

The Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win over Mr. Trump on Dec. 14.

Mr. Biden won by a 306-232 tally in the Electoral College and defeated Mr. Trump by more than 7 million votes in the national popular vote. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Mr. Giuliani and the Trump campaign’s legal team have petitioned the courts dozens of times since the election to overturn the results in a handful of battleground states and/or take a closer look at allegations of massive fraud.

They’ve been shot down at nearly every turn, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

