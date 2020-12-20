White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that he likes the idea of postponing the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia next month to allow officials to get to the bottom of purported voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election.

“I like the idea of a special prosecutor to look at this. I like the idea of postponing the Georgia election on January 5,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News. “Georgia — when I look at that, that is a cesspool of election irregularities.”

Early voting in the runoff elections in Georgia started Dec. 14. The two races will determine which party controls the chamber next year.

Georgia officials said last week they plan to launch a limited review of signatures on mail-in ballots, at the repeated urging of President Trump and others.

Mr. Trump and his allies have spent the better part of the last two months petitioning courts and state leaders to overturn the results of the 2020 election, to no avail.

The Electoral College formally affirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win over Mr. Trump on Dec. 14.

