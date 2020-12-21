By - Associated Press - Monday, December 21, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Two Colorado residents were placed on a list of astronauts that could soon travel to the moon, officials said.

NASA Astronauts Matthew Dominick of Wheat Ridge and Jessica Watkins of Lafayette were among 18 astronauts selected to the Artemis Program on Dec. 9, The Gazette reported Sunday.

NASA announced plans to have the next man and first woman on the moon by 2024.

Each of the astronauts on the list brings diverse expertise and background to the task, officials said.

Dominick is a former Navy test pilot who has had more than 1,600 hours flight time in 28 different aircraft. Watkins focused her Ph.D. research on large landslides on Mars and Earth.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide