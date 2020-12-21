Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was outraged Monday when Sen. Rand Paul told her she should have waited her turn for the novel coronavirus vaccine, even though Rep. Ilhan Omar said essentially the same thing.

The Democrat Omar put her fellow “squad” member in an awkward position Sunday by scolding political leaders for being vaccinated ahead of “frontline workers,” two days after Ms. Ocasio-Cortez posted live video on Instagram showing her getting the shot.

“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday,” Ms. Omar tweeted. “Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”

There was no public response from Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, who said on Instagram she wanted to ease concerns about the vaccine and set an example.

“I would would [sic] never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” she said. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated. I documented the entire process.”

It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.



We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday.



Which is why I won’t take it.



People who need it most, should get it.



Full stop. https://t.co/JQgMftm5wX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020

Then Mr. Paul, a physician who contracted the virus in May, said that young and healthy individuals like the New York Democrat should be among those vaccinated last.

“I was asked about getting vaccinated with others in Congress: It is inappropriate for me - who has already gotten the virus/has immunity - to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers,” tweeted Mr. Paul.

“Same goes for AOC or any young healthy person. They should be among last, not first.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on the Kentucky Republican, saying she wanted to avoid having the vaccine politicized and blasted Republican “misinfo.”

“Gee, maybe if the GOP hadn’t spent so much time undermining public faith in science, masks, & COVID itself, I wouldn’t have to weigh the potential misinfo consequences of what wld happen if leaders urged ppl to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves!” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Both President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Mike Pence have been vaccinated in public, although both are significantly older than the 31-year-old progressive standard-bearer.

Gee, maybe if the GOP hadn’t spent so much time undermining public faith in science, masks,& COVID itself, I wouldn’t have to weigh the potential misinfo consequences of what wld happen if leaders urged ppl to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves!



& @ me next time https://t.co/roMnvkyvoT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.